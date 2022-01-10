Suspected cannabis factory discovered in Omagh

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in Omagh.

£60,000 worth of suspected Class B drugs were seized by Police following a search of a property in the town on Friday.

The 32 year old was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and are urging anyone who could assist with their investigation to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.