Plans submitted for major innovation and business centre in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been submitted for a major new innovation and business centre in Letterkenny.

The proposed development would see the construction of a new multi-storey building on the Pearse Road at the site of the former ESB premises.

Plans have been submitted by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Donegal 2040 Strategic Development Designated Activity Company for the construction of the Alpha Innovation Centre & the Beta Business Centre.

The council has already secured funding of €3.7m to establish the Alpha Innovation Centre - a low carbon enterprise campus in Letterkenny's Enterprise Quarter.

It's proposed to demolish the former ESB retail & office premises on its site between the Pearse Road and Ramelton Road to make way for the major development.

Once complete, the buildings will provide office and research and development accomodation facilities, public realm and parking.

Plans are available for viewing until Monday January 24th, Submissions and observations can be made in writing to the Co Secretariat, Donegal County Council, Lifford before 5pm on Tuesday February 8th.

