Nursing home visitors advised to regularly self-test for Covid-19

Visitors are advised to regularly self-test for Covid-19 before entering nursing homes.

It's part of new HSE recommendations which take effect today.

Sage Advocacy's warning these new HSE guidelines may lead to further uncertainty and inconsistency around visiting arrangements at some nursing homes.

The national organisation says further clarification around the new self-testing for Covid-19 regime would be welcome for residents and their families.

The HSE’s latest guidance, which will come into effect today, states regular visitors should consider self-testing for COVID-19 twice weekly, even when they have no symptoms.

It also states occasional visitors should be advised to consider self- testing before their visit even if they have no symptoms.

Sage Advocacy is alarmed that some nursing home providers may be denying residents the right to visitors.