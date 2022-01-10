NPHET to consider introduction of mandatory vaccination

NPHET's set to consider whether mandatory vaccination should be introduced.

The Irish Times reports it'll look at the measure after it receives details from the Department of Health on legal and ethical aspects of such a move.

Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, with almost four million people vaccinated and more than two million having a booster.

Meanwhile the Irish Medical Organisation is expressing concern at the pressure Omicron's putting on the health service.

Yesterday a further 21,384 new cases of covid 19 were confirmed, with 984 patients in hospital including 83 in ICU.

Chair of the IMO's Public Health Committee, Anne Dee, says the numbers off sick are posing a huge challenge: