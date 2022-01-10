McCrossan denies Assembly recall was politically motivated

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has denied that a motion to recall the assembly today to discuss School safety in light of Covid 19 was politically motivated because Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is a DUP representative.

Mr McCrossan, the SDLP's Education Spokesperson, was speaking in the Assembly this afternoon.

He told the assembly he wrote to Minister McIlveen before the end of term suggesting measures to allow schools to reopen safely and has consistently highlighted the concerns of parents and school staff.

He said today's motion was moved solely to ensure that those issues are fully explored.......