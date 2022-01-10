‘Make responsible road safety decisions a resolution for 2022’ – Gardai

Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to make responsible road safety decisions a resolution for 2022.

They say it appears the same type of road traffic related offences are continuing on the roads.

It's after two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the county over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the arrests were made by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit with assistance from Gardaí from Ballybofey.

Meanwhile, a driver was caught speeding at almost 120km/h in an 80km/h zone in Burnfoot yesterday.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist while conducting speed checks. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.