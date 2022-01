Letterkenny University Hospital is the joint second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

The hospital has been among the top most overcrowded in the country for the past number of weeks.

According to the INMO's latest Trolley Watch report, 44 people are waiting on a bed at the hospital today.

10 patients are on a trolley in the hospital's Emergency Department while a further 34 are waiting on wards elsewhere.

411 people are waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country today.