A Letterkenny Councillor has called upon Donegal County Council to draw up a comprehensive timeframe plan to tackle the housing demands in Letterkenny as a result of the Mica crisis.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle will be bringing the motion before tomorrow's sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He's urging the local authority to look outside its own resources and plans to try and find a solution, both for the short and long term: