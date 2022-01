Health and safety concerns have been raised over boardwalks in Donegal.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is calling for safety audits to be carried out on boardwalks across the county.

He claims the wooden structure on some boardwalks has deteriorated in recent times.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says urgent checks are required on a county-wide scale, to avoid any potential injury being caused: