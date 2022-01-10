29% increase in drink and drug driving testing in Donegal

There's been a 29% increase in the number of tests conducted By Gardai in Donegal for drink and drug driving.

According to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety's annual report for 2020, 337 blood and urine specimens were taken by Gardai in the county, the third highest figure in the country, compared to 262 samples processed the previous year.

Across the country, there's been a 23% increase in specimens received by the Bureau for intoxicant analysis with a 39% increase in samples forwarded for drug testing.

Professor Denis A. Cusack, Director of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety says despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the work of the Bureau increased substantially in 2020 and continued to operate at the same higher level into 2021.

The report shows cannabis to be the most prevalent drug detected in motorists while 25-34 year olds continue to contribute to the greatest percentage of drivers arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

The full report can be viewed here