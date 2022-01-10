25 year old woman missing from Ballybofey

Gardai are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman missing from the Ballybofey area.

Gardai and the family of 25 year-old Edel McGirr say they are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in Ballybofey yesterday and is described as 5’ 1” in height, of a medium build, with greenish blue eyes and copper coloured hair.

Gardai say she may be traveling in an 07D registration Grey Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.