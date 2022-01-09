UK ready to suspend Brexit deal if EU negotiations unsuccesful this week

The British Foreign Secretary says the United Kingdom is ready to take unilateral action that would suspend customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland.

Liz Truss is due to hold talks with EU officials this week to resolve disagreements over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Ms Truss said she is willing to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which would suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic, if a deal cannot be struck.

The EU said it was "not too impressed" with the British Foreign Secretary's threat.