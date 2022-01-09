Track and Field action returns for Donegal athletes

Track and Field returned for the first time this year for Donegal athletes with events in both Dublin and Glasgow.

The action in Dublin was the National League where Gavin McLaughlin got his Shot Putt season started with a win, throwing 16.51 metres meaning he had three metres to spare above the rest of the field.

Riona Doherty claimed victory in the 60 metre Hurdles for under 17's in a time of 9.02 at the Scottish Open.

Whilst, in the under 15, High Jump, Mark Wilkinson finished in third and set a new Personal Best of 1.48 metres.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...