Finn Valley AC athlete's Riona Doherty and Mark Wilkinson tasted success in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon at the Scottish Open.

Doherty claimed victory in the 60 metre Hurdles for under 17's in a time of 9.02 seconds finishing ahead of Darcie Black from Dunfermline and Zoe Loughrey of Glasgow AC who finished in third.

Whilst, in the under 15, High Jump, Mark Wilkinson finished in third and set a new Personal Best of 1.48 metres.