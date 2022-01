Steelstown of Derry claimed the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship on Sunday afternoon after they beat Moortown 0-06 to 0-04 in Owenbeg.

Cahir McMonagle was star man for Steelstown firing over five of their six points.

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath told Francis Mooney he was pleased to get over the line...

Moortown boss Michael Hassan spoke with the media after the game...