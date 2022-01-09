Celtic sign Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers

Celtic have announced the signing of Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers.

The 18-year-old has signed a five year deal with the Hoops and joins fellow Irishman Liam Scales in making the switch from the League of Ireland to the Scottish Premiership in the last twelve months.

Kenny netted 11 times in the Premier Division for the Bit O' Red this season helping them finish in third in the table.

The striker is Celtic's fourth signing of the January transfer window with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate all signing for Ange Postecoglou's side.