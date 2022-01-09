Anti-viral Covid-19 pills could be used in Ireland before EU permission is granted

It's reported the government has agreed to administer new Covid-19 antiviral pills here before they're officially approved by European regulators.

The Sunday Independent reports the cabinet has agreed to forgo the need for clearance from the European Medicines Agency to use new the new antiviral treatment from Pfizer, GSK and MSD.

However, the Health Minister is due to consult with the Health Products Regulatory Authority before signing off on the pills.

Sinn Fein's Health Spokesperson, David Cullinane says the antiviral pills have been shown to be an effective treatment in other countries: