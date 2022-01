As demand for PCR tests continues, the HSE this week estimated that up to 150,000 Covid-19 infections may have escaped official confirmation.

From last week, symptomatic people aged between 4 and 39 were advised to contact the HSE and request for antigen tests to be sent out to them.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid says a new online system to allow people register a positive antigen test result should be available from next week: