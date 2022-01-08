Watch: Ronan Curtis sets new Portsmouth record

Ronan Curtis has broken the record for the most Portsmouth goals scored by a single player in the 21st century.

The former Derry City man achieved the feat in dramatic style netting on 89 minutes to level their Papa John’s Trophy game with Exeter before sealing Pompey's win on 93 minutes.

Curtis' tally for Portsmouth now sits at 45 goals which is two clear of former Nigerian International Yakubu.

After the game the 25 year old said: “I’ve been waiting a long time for it! It’s a huge honour for me and my family and an amazing feeling.

“There are some massive people on that list and I’m grateful to be up there with those quality names. It’s not bad company to be in.

“It’s always nice to help the lads get a win and it’s similar to the last time we played Exeter in this competition.

“We showed the right attitude and commitment to get through to the next round after conceding late on."

You can view Curtis' late winner below.