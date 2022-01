Online registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged five to eleven is now open.

Parents and guardians can register their children through the HSE's website.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is encouraging parents to engage with the trusted medical advice from the health service before making their decision.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the National Immunisation Office, says five to eleven year olds will be given a child's dose of the Pfizer vaccine: