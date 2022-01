Donegal Hurlers started their 2022 campaign with a big victory over Antrim in the Conor McGurk Cup.

Mickey McCann's side brushed by Antrim on a score of 5-16 to 1-10 with Ritchie Ryan scoring 2-10 of Donegal's tally.

Next up for Donegal is a clash with Ulster University, knowing a win will seal their place in the Conor McGurk Cup final.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal manager Mickey McCann...