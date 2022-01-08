Number of changes to Derry City and Strabane Council services next week

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that there will be a number of changes to some Council services next week.

The changes include some temporary closures of Council Recycling Sites and are due to staff shortages and resulting pressures on services.

In the Strabane area, Plumbridge recycling centre will be closed on Monday, Spamount will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday while on Wednesday, Newtownstewart will be closed and Donemana shut on Friday.

In the Derry area Claudy Recycling centre will be closed Monday and Tuesday while

Park Recycling Centre will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The decision has also been taken to temporarily suspend the Council's Bulky Lift Service over the coming weeks.

The public are being advised that every effort is being made to keep the majority of essential services in the Derry and Strabane District operational within the restrictions in place by the NI Executive and in the interests of public safety and staff and the Council hope to resume these services as soon as possible.