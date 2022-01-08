Finn Harps Season Tickets – Early Bird Kids Discounts Made Permanent

The discounted early bird season ticket prices for Finn Harps Airtricity League Premier Division campaign will revert to full price from Monday 10th January for adult and concession tickets.

The club launched season tickets in early December with an early bird ticket delivering a discount of 4 free matches over the season, while a special Primary School Ticket cost just €5 for 18 live home games.

And while prices are reverting to full price for most tickets, the discounted kids rates will remain as a permanent discount for younger supporters, with a secondary school season ticket costing just €60 for 18 games, or just over €3 per match.

The response to the season tickets, and particularly the reduced rate for kids, has been incredible with record numbers of season tickets sold ahead of the new season. Almost 200 Primary and Secondary Students are already season ticket holders for 2022!!

Meanwhile the early bird discount will continue to be offered to members of the 500 Club or holders of Nine Match Passes from 2021 – these groups will be contacted by email with details on how to claim a continuing discount.

For everyone else this weekend is the last chance to get the best value on your season ticket for the 2022 campaign which kicks off with a home match against Drogheda United on Friday 18th February.

All season ticket holders will receive a personalised card to swipe for entry to all home matches.

The full list of early bird season ticket prices is below – full price from Monday in brackets:

Adult Seated - €238 (€255)

Concession Seated - €210 (€225)

Secondary School Seated - €120 (€95)

Adult Terrace - €196 (€210)

Concession Terrace - €168 (€180)

Secondary School Terrace - €60 (no change)

Primary School Terrace - €5 (no change)