Education Minister: teachers can open windows “at a lower level” if children are cold

The Education Minister says teachers should open windows “at a lower level” if their classrooms are cold.

Ventilation requirements for pandemic safety have seen some classroom temperatures dip below seven degrees Celsius this week, due to open windows and a lack of HEPA-like air filtering.

Health and safety rules require teaching to be suspended if a school classroom reaches below 16 degrees celsius, but many schools have reported temperatures far below that this week.

Teachers’ unions have also criticised a lack of progress on acquiring air filtration systems for classrooms as an alternative to the opening of windows for ventilation.

But Education Minister Norma Foley claims they have been "encouraged" by window ventilation despite these issues...