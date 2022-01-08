Donegal angling clubs encouraged to apply for funding

Angling clubs in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for sponsorship funding.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding people that the deadline for its 2022 sponsorship programme on January 21st.

This year's €30,000 fund will have a particular focus on initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers, as well as events that promote sustainable angling tourism.

Meanwhile, applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made to Inland Fisheries Ireland throughout the year.

Suzanne Campion is Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland: