Ethan Doherty fired over a late point to earn Derry a draw with Monaghan in their opening Dr McKenna Cup game.

The sides finished on 12 points a piece after Rory Gallagher's side led 0-07 to 0-05 at the break.

Top scorer on the evening for Derry was Niall Loughlin who notched over five points whilst Micheál Bannigan scored four points for the Farney County.