Work to alleviate flooding in Strabane to begin in coming weeks

Work to alleviate flooding issues in Strabane is due to begin in the coming weeks.

A short term flood alleviation scheme is scheduled for the Pearse Gardens area of the town which has been badly hit by flooding issues in recent years.

A new storm sewer is to be laid along St. Colman's Drive which will connect with the existing storm sewer in Ballycolman Avenue.

New gullies and manholes will be installed in Pearse Gardens and connected to the new sewer.

The Department states that the longer term solution will be linking in with the planned provision of a new sewer required to serve the major housing development at the old Adria site.

This work is programmed to start in mid-January 2022 subject to the necessary approvals.

In a statement, West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh says residents will breathe a sigh of relief when the work is finally complete.

He says that it has been a long battle and that hopefully this interim scheme will mean light at the end of the tunnel for the long suffering residents of Pearse Gardens and not least for those residents whose homes are being repeatedly flooded.