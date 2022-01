Donegal began their season with a 1-13 to 2-08 win over Down in the Dr McKenna Cup in MacCumhaill Park on Friday evening.

Tony McClenaghan's goal midway through the second half helped Declan Bonner's side earn a two point win.

Next up for Donegal is an away trip to Antrim.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Ryan Ferry it was good to get the result.