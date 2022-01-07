Questions raised over BOI’s decision to remove ATM in Glenties

Questions are being asked of Bank of Ireland as to why a local ATM cash machine was removed in Glenties.

It's understood that the machine was taken away in recent days without any prior warning from the bank.

The move comes after the Bank of Ireland branch in the town closed in recent months as part of a series of closures nationwide.

There are still two other ATM machines in the town, but local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the BOI one was in a prime location on the Main Street and was being frequently used: