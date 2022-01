Nphet is not recommending any new restrictions, after a record number of new Covid-19 cases.

23,817 cases were reported yesterday - the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

941 people are in hospital with the virus and 90 are in ICU.

Nphet's also understood not to have recommended any changes to the close contacts rules for the moment.

Infectious Diseases Consultant, Eoghan de Barra, expects case numbers to get even higher this month: