New faces to line out for Donegal tonight

Donegal start the new year with their opening game in the Dr McKenna Cup this evening in Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner’s side will face Down at MacCumhaill Park.

There will be full match commentary ONLINE with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 7.30pm throw in – on highlandradio.com.

This is Donegal’s first game since the Ulster chanmpionship defeat by Tyrone back in July.

Down have a new manager in place for the campaign, with James McCartan back for a second stint in charge of the Mourne men.

Not surprisingly Bonner will the use the occasion to field a largely experimental side with some new faces.

The Donegal boss has been speaking with Oisin Kelly: