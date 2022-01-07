New airline announced for Donegal-Dublin PSO route

A new operator has been confirmed for the PSO Donegal-Dublin service.

The Government funded route will be operated by Ireland's newest airline, Emerald Airlines.

Emerald Airlines have been awarded a three year contract to operate flights on the Donegal-Dublin route for a three year period from February 26th with the option of a one year extension.

The company takes over from Amapola which temporarily operated the PSO service following the collapse of Stobart Air on June 12th 2021.

The award of the new contract to Emerald Airlines follows an EU public tendering process and will see twice daily flights under the Aer Lingus Regional brand.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the service will provide vital connectivity for Donegal and the North-West region to Dublin and has acknowledged that the route provides important reassurance for those who need to attend medical or other important appointments as well as supporting business and tourism in the region.