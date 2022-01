Derry begin the year on Friday night with their opening game in the Dr McKenna Cup against Monaghan at Owenbeg.

Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey, two of Derry's All-Ireland winning minor team are set to make their senior debuts in the tie.

Desertmartin's Murray will wear number 15 jersey, while All-Ireland minor-winning captain Matthew Downey will start at left half forward.

Monaghan meanwhile will give senior debuts to Shane Hanratty, Darragh Mc Elearney and Gary Mohan.