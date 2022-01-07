LYIT students in limbo over examinations

Students of Letterkenny Institute of Technology are calling for remote exams to be introduced.
Last week, the college announced that all semester 1 in-person exams were being postponed until a later date due to rising cases of Covid-19.
Two options have since been proposed, one is that students sit semester 1 exams in May along with other scheduled exams or on January 17th.
A number of other institutions across the country have introduced remote examinations.
Anna, a student at LYIT told Greg Hughes that she has serious reservations about sitting examinations next week:
LYIT President Paul Hannigan says there are ongoing meetings with the Students Union and says it wouldn't be right to comment until such discussions conclude.