LUH at 100% capacity, and that cannot be sustained – Rooney

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer says the current positivity rates are 'mind boggling'.

A quarter of all Covid-19 cases confirmed in 2021 occurred between Christmas and the New Year.

Last evening, NPHET decided not to implement new restrictions despite record case numbers, as Omicron cases are causing fewer hospitalizations than previous variants.

However, Dr Colm Henry says there's no guarantee ICU numbers won't surge in the coming weeks......

Meanwhile, a former Assistant General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital, like many others, is currently running at close to 100% capacity, and was doing so before the effects of the pandemic took hold.

Paddy Rooney told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show this effectively means the hospital cannot cope with surges in demand.

He said it's a particular problem when it comes to the numbers presenting in the Emergency Department..........