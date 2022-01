Donegal start the new year with their opening game in the Dr McKenna Cup this Friday evening in Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner’s side will face Down at MacCumhaill Park and there will be full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 7.30pm thrown in - right here at highlandradio.com.

Click on player to listen:



Coverage is in association with Highland Motors……..