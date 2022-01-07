Donegal start McKenna Cup campaign with victory over Down

Donegal got their 2022 campaign off to the best possible start with a 1-13 to 2-08 win over Down in the Dr McKenna Cup.

Declan Bonner's men led nine points to 1-04 with Andrew Gilmore finding the back of the net for Down.

Tony McClenaghan's goal midway through the second half gave Donegal a four point buffer before Owen Murdock's strike gave James McCartan's side the lead once more.

Points late on from Ciaran Thompson, Peadar Mogan and Patrick McBrearty sealed Donegal's two point win.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park...