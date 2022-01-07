Donegal Hurlers start the year in Antrim

Just like the footballers, The Donegal Hurlers swing back into action on Saturday with a Conor McGurk Cup clash against Antrim in Dunsilly.

Donegal will also play UUJ in Belfast next week but missed out on a home tie in the competition due to Derry pulling out.

Mickey McCann is building towards safety in Division 2B of the league and success in the championship this summer.

He will give run outs to a few new players in the squad in the start of the season competition.

The Donegal Manager has been speaking with Oisin Kelly: