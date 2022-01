Updated Digital Covid Certificates will start being issued from tonight.

From February 1st, the certs will only be valid for travel within the EU for 9 months since a person's last vaccine dose.

Irish-issued certificates currently do not reflect an individual's booster status, meaning many certs would be out of date when the new rule comes into effect.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth says the certs will arrive automatically starting this evening: