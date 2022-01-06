The Score – Declan Bonner, Mickey McCann & Maxi Curran

On the return of the Score programme, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to the return of the Gaelic Games action this weekend.

We hear from Donegal football manager Declan Bonner as his side open the year in the McKenna Cup against Down on Friday night.

The Donegal hurlers play Antrim on Saturday in the Conor McGurk Cup, Oisin has been speaking with senior county boss Mickey McCann.

The LYIT start their Sigerson Cup campaign next week against IT Carlow, the side that beat the Letterkenny college at the semi final in 2019. Maxi Curran tells us how their preparation have been going.

