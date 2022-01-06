Simon Coveney to meet Liz Truss today

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will meet his British counterpart in London later.

It's the first time the two will meet in person since Liz Truss took over Brexit responsibilities.

That followed the resignation of David Frost last month, who cited concerns over the direction of Boris Johnson's government.

Today's meeting's expected to focus heavily on the Northern Ireland protocol and the EU/UK negotiations.

Minister Coveney and the Foreign Secretary have worked opposite each other before during their times in the Agriculture briefs, so have a working relationship.

Today's talks come ahead of a meeting between Ms Truss and EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic next week.