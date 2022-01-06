Saolta Group tenders for new debt management company

The Saolta University Health Care Group has confirmed that it has recently tendered for a new credit management company.

The hospital group says it is in line with HSE financial requirements to recoup outstanding patient debt across its facilities, including Letterkenny University Hospital.

The use of debt collectors to retrieve unpaid patient fees was suspended for a time due to the pandemic.

An instalment plan is available for people who experience difficulty in paying required fees.

Saolta says the use of a credit management agency is a standard practice to ensure patient services can be sufficiently funded.