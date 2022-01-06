People to start getting updated Digital Covid Certs today

Updated Digital Covid Certs won't be required to access services including indoor dining.

People who've received a booster dose of a covid vaccine will start to receive their updated certs from this afternoon.

The updated certs will reflect a person's booster status.

The Department of Health says the process will take a number of days, and people are advised to check their email.

From the 1st of February, people travelling within the EU will need to be fully vaccinated or have had a booster within the past 9 months.

Similar validity periods on vaccine certs for domestic services are not currently planned by the government.