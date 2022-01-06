People across Donegal being urged to step it out

The Donegal Sports Partnership is getting involved in a number of initiatives designed to promote walking in the new year.

Next weekend, on Sunday January 16th, walks will take place in Malin Head, Drumfries, Ray and Falcarragh under the auspices of the 2022 Operation Transformation program which began last night.

Meanwhile, the partnership is also backing the 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative, under which GAA clubs with floodlights are encouraged to turn them on and enable their local communities to come together to walk and safely during the long dark evenings of winter.

Karen Guthrie is the Community Sports Development Officer in Donegal: