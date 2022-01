A mobile Covid-19 test centre has opened today in Strabane.

It follows many calls for a testing centre to be re-established in the town due to the high level of the virus in the community.

Many people from the town have been forced to travel to Derry, Enniskillen or as far as Antrim to receive a PCR test in recent weeks.

The centre opened at 10am this morning in the Canal Basin and will operate tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.