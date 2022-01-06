Major funding boost for regeneration of Buncrana shore front

A major funding boost has been announced for the regeneration of Buncrana shore front.

Almost €1.17m has been sanctioned by Government as part of €21.5 million for 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide.

The 'Repowering Buncrana' project will strengthen the shore front, enhance walking and cycling facilities, provide quality shore front amenities and integrate art and biodiversity into the urban landscape.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding is significant in recognising the potential of Buncrana:

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray says it's vital everyone has a say in how the town is to be developed:

Meanwhile, €196,000 has been announced for a Northwest Bioeconomy Hub in Killult.

The funding will assist in developing plans for the hub that will provide state of the art facilities and create sustainable employment opportunities in the bioeconomy sectors.