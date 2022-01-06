Golfgate court case begins today

A court case arising out of what has been dubbed "Golfgate" is due to begin today.

Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy and two hoteliers are accused of breaching a lockdown regulation.

In August 2020, the Oireachtas Golf Society held a two-day golfing event in Connemara.

Noel Grealish, an Independent TD for Galway West was captain of the society, while former Fianna Fáil Senator, Donie Cassidy, was president.

They're accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations that were in place during what was a Level 3 lockdown, which limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

The allegations relate to a dinner at the Clifden Station House Hotel on August 19th 2020, which marked the end of the golfing event.

The hotel's owner, John Sweeney, and the General Manager, his son James, are also accused of breaching the regulation.

The first day of what's due to be a five-day hearing will get underway before Galway District Court later this morning.