66 patients on trolleys at hospitals in the North West

39 people are waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital today again.

The hospital is the second most overcrowded in the country for the third day in a row this week.

10 patients are waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department while a further 29 are on wards.

Elsewhere in the North West, 27 admitted patients are waiting on a bed at Sligo University Hospital.

370 people are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today according to the INMO's Trolley Watch report.