27% increase in PUP claimants in Donegal

There's been a 27% increase in the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal, along with a rise in the number of people claiming enhanced illness benefit.

This week 1,936 people claimed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal, up from 1,523 on December 21st.

However, the figure is still over 10 times less than the 22,725 who were claiming the payment at the height of the lockdown in May 2020.

8,926 people are in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal this week, up from 8,018 on December 21st.

Nationally, almost 67,000 people are in receipt of PUP this week, a rise of over 9,000, with more than 254,000 people claiming the enhanced illness payment, up almost 23,000 on last month.