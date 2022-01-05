Weather warning issued as more snow and ice looms

The whole country will be under a yellow snow and ice warning from tomorrow afternoon.

Met Eireann has issued the alert for 4pm Thursday, until 11am Friday.

Scattered showers of snow, hail and sleet are on the way, with hazardous conditions expected.

Some isolated thunderstorms are also due tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council says its gritters are already operational, and all roads on the gritting schedule are being treated.

ALL routes will be gritted from 5PM on Wed. 05/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

06 : Inishowen West

04 : Inishowen South

01 : National Primary North

02 : National Primary Central

03 : National Primary South

07 : Milford South

08 : Milford North

09 : Cill Ulta East

10 : Cill Ulta West

11 : Na Rosa

12 : Binswilly

13 : Stranorlar North

14 : Stranorlar East

15 : Stranorlar West

16 : Donegal West

17 : Donegal North

18 : Donegal South

19 : Donegal National Secondary

05 : Inishowen East

BT : Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes

Assume that no road is ice free.