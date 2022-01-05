Weather warning issued as more snow and ice looms

The whole country will be under a yellow snow and ice warning from tomorrow afternoon.
Met Eireann has issued the alert for 4pm Thursday, until 11am Friday.
Scattered showers of snow, hail and sleet are on the way, with hazardous conditions expected.
Some isolated thunderstorms are also due tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Donegal County Council says its gritters are already operational, and all roads on the gritting schedule are being treated.
ALL routes will be gritted from 5PM on Wed. 05/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:
- 06: Inishowen West
- 04: Inishowen South
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- 05: Inishowen East
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.